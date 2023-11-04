Japanese PM visits JICA-funded subway project

MULTIMEDIA
Japanese PM visits JICA-funded Metro Manila Subway project
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 04 2023 05:23 PM
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, accompanied by DOTR Secretary Jaime Bautista, visits the Metro Manila Subway Project depot in Valenzuela City on Saturday. Most of the 33-km project running from Valenzuela to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is funded by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
- /entertainment/11/04/23/vina-morales-more-open-about-boyfriend-andrew-kovalcin
- /sports/11/04/23/tennis-alex-eala-falters-in-semis-of-w60-nantes
- /sports/11/04/23/m5-ap-bren-grouped-with-burmese-ghouls-in-main-event-kick-off
- /news/11/04/23/ika-25-anibersaryo-ng-filipino-chaplaincy-in-turin-ginunita
- /sports/11/04/23/molina-meneses-lead-way-as-cignal-keeps-farm-fresh-winless