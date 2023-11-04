Japanese PM visits JICA-funded subway project

MULTIMEDIA

Japanese PM visits JICA-funded Metro Manila Subway project

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, accompanied by DOTR Secretary Jaime Bautista, visits the Metro Manila Subway Project depot in Valenzuela City on Saturday. Most of the 33-km project running from Valenzuela to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is funded by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.