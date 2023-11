MULTIMEDIA

Group holds protest on Japan PM's PH Congress visit

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Filipino policemen stand guard as protesters stage a demonstration at the gates of the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Saturday. Demonstrators marched to the Philippine Congress during Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida's visit to address a joint session of Congress.