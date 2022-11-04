MULTIMEDIA

De Lima continues court battle amid new testimonies

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Incarcerated former senator Leila de Lima (center) waves as she leaves after attending her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Muntinlupa on Friday. Former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre surfaced a video recording on Thursday purportedly disproving the claim of erstwhile Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos that he was coerced into implicating de Lima in the illegal drugs trade. Ragos earlier told the court he was coerced into signing affidavits falsely accusing the former opposition lawmaker.