Home > News MULTIMEDIA De Lima continues court battle amid new testimonies Jam Sta Rosa, AFP Posted at Nov 04 2022 01:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Incarcerated former senator Leila de Lima (center) waves as she leaves after attending her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Muntinlupa on Friday. Former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre surfaced a video recording on Thursday purportedly disproving the claim of erstwhile Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos that he was coerced into implicating de Lima in the illegal drugs trade. Ragos earlier told the court he was coerced into signing affidavits falsely accusing the former opposition lawmaker. Aguirre offers supposed proof Ragos was not coerced into linking De Lima to illegal drug trade Read More: Leila de Lima senator drugs Aguirre drugs court case /news/11/04/22/doh-3900-covid-cases-recorded-in-schools-since-sept/overseas/11/04/22/escape-from-foxconn-workers-recount-covid-chaos-at-iphone-factory/video/news/11/04/22/ginang-sa-payatas-ninakawan-ng-tupa-at-kambing/news/11/04/22/mga-pinoy-sa-jordan-may-pakiusap-kay-pbbm/news/11/04/22/teachers-students-cant-be-friends-outside-class-vp-sara