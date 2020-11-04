Home  >  News

Sending relief goods for Typhoon Rolly victims

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard load relief goods inside BRP Gabriela vessel at Pier 13 in Manila on Wednesday. The items are intended for the victims of Typhoon Rolly in Albay and Catanduanes provinces.

