MULTIMEDIA

Sending relief goods for Typhoon Rolly victims

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 04 2020 01:40 PM

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard load relief goods inside BRP Gabriela vessel at Pier 13 in Manila on Wednesday. The items are intended for the victims of Typhoon Rolly in Albay and Catanduanes provinces.

Realign portion of P16-B anti-insurgency fund for typhoon victims: Hontiveros