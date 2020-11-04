Home  >  News

After Rolly's wrath

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2020 06:10 PM

A child walks past clothes hanging outside their destroyed house in Barangay San Jose, San Andres in Catanduanes on Wednesday. Thousands of families lost their houses and belongings when Super Typhoon Rolly made landfall early morning of November 1, bringing catastrophic winds and intense rainfall. 

