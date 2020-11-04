Home > News MULTIMEDIA After Rolly's wrath George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2020 06:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A child walks past clothes hanging outside their destroyed house in Barangay San Jose, San Andres in Catanduanes on Wednesday. Thousands of families lost their houses and belongings when Super Typhoon Rolly made landfall early morning of November 1, bringing catastrophic winds and intense rainfall. WATCH: Aerial video of Rolly aftermath in Catanduanes Read More: Rolly Rolly PH Typhoon Rolly Typhoon Rolly PH Rolly aftermath typhoon aftermath Rolly Catanduanes Catanduanes multimedia multimedia photos /life/11/04/20/why-janine-tugonon-decided-to-live-in-the-us/overseas/11/04/20/indonesia-reports-3356-new-coronavirus-infections-113-deaths/sports/11/04/20/pba-abueva-says-he-has-personally-apologized-to-parks-over-2019-incident/news/11/04/20/bayan-ng-butig-di-pa-rin-nakakabangon-4-taon-matapos-ang-giyera/news/11/04/20/doh-hopeful-entire-ph-under-mgcq-next-year