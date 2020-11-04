MULTIMEDIA

QC implements bike helmet ordinance

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety fine helmetless bikers and handed out helmets along Commonwealth Avenue on Wednesday under its recently implemented mandatory bike helmet ordinance. Initially scheduled for implementation last October, the ordinance fine helmet-less bikers P300, P500, and P1,000 for the first, second, and third offense, respectively, as the number of bikers increased due to the lack of public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.