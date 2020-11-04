Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

QC implements bike helmet ordinance

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2020 01:51 PM

QC implements bike helmet ordinance

Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety fine helmetless bikers and handed out helmets along Commonwealth Avenue on Wednesday under its recently implemented mandatory bike helmet ordinance. Initially scheduled for implementation last October, the ordinance fine helmet-less bikers P300, P500, and P1,000 for the first, second, and third offense, respectively, as the number of bikers increased due to the lack of public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More:  Quzon City   bike helmet ordinance   COVID-19 quarantine   Commonwealth Avenue   multimedia   multimedia photo  