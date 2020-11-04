Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH Coast Guard, volunteers pack relief goods for Rolly-affected areas Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2020 07:02 PM | Updated as of Nov 04 2020 08:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and volunteers pack relief supplies at the Department of Social Welfare and Development National Resources Operations Center in Pasay City on Wednesday. In a briefing, the DSWD assured there are sufficient funds to respond to calamities such as Typhoon Rolly, with stockpile and standby funds worth P886 million. DSWD provides P8.3M to typhoon-hit families, assures public of P866-M stockpile, standby funds Read More: multimedia photos multimedia Rolly Rolly PH Typhoon Rolly Typhoon Rolly PH Rolly aftermath typhoon aftermath relief goods DSWD Philippine Coast Guard relief efforts /overseas/11/05/20/post-election-twilight-zone-puts-americans-on-edge/overseas/11/05/20/as-biden-wins-wisconsin-trump-team-seeks-recount/overseas/11/05/20/twitter-facebook-fail-to-corral-trumps-misinformation-about-us-vote-count/news/11/05/20/5-soldiers-wounded-in-abu-sayyaf-blasts-given-medals-aid/overseas/11/05/20/fil-am-with-disability-on-verge-of-winning-city-council-seat-in-minnesota