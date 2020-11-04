Home  >  News

PH Coast Guard, volunteers pack relief goods for Rolly-affected areas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2020 07:02 PM

PH Coast Guard, volunteers pack relief goods for Rolly-affected areas

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and volunteers pack relief supplies at the Department of Social Welfare and Development National Resources Operations Center in Pasay City on Wednesday. In a briefing, the DSWD assured there are sufficient funds to respond to calamities such as Typhoon Rolly, with stockpile and standby funds worth P886 million.

