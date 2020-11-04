MULTIMEDIA

PH Coast Guard, volunteers pack relief goods for Rolly-affected areas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and volunteers pack relief supplies at the Department of Social Welfare and Development National Resources Operations Center in Pasay City on Wednesday. In a briefing, the DSWD assured there are sufficient funds to respond to calamities such as Typhoon Rolly, with stockpile and standby funds worth P886 million.