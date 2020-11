MULTIMEDIA

Biden supporters converge in Makati

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Democrats Abroad Philippines gather at Ayala Triangle Park in Makati City Wednesday to express their support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris while monitoring developments in the 2020 US elections. Former Vice-President Biden overtook Trump in Wisconsin, a battleground state, with an estimated 89% of the vote tallied so far.