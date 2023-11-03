Malacanang tour for Japan's PM

Home  >  News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shows Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the portraits of previous Philippine presidents in Malacañang Palace on Friday during the latter’s state visit to the Philippines. The two leaders agreed to start negotiations on strengthening military cooperation, including a troop access deal, amid rising maritime tensions in the region and an aggressive China. 

