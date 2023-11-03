Malacanang tour for Japan's PM

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Showing Japan's PM around Malacanang Jonathan Cellona, PPA pool Posted at Nov 03 2023 11:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shows Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the portraits of previous Philippine presidents in Malacañang Palace on Friday during the latter’s state visit to the Philippines. The two leaders agreed to start negotiations on strengthening military cooperation, including a troop access deal, amid rising maritime tensions in the region and an aggressive China. Arrival honors: Marcos welcomes Japan PM Kishida in Malacanang Read More: Fumio Kishida state visit Japan-Philippines relations Ferdinand Marcos Jr. BBM Bongbong Marcos Malacanang Palace /sports/11/03/23/spikers-turf-cignal-outlasts-letran-claims-solo-lead/sports/11/03/23/bianca-bustamante-to-make-macau-gp-debut-in-f4/overseas/11/03/23/vietnam-dog-slaughterhouse-closes-setting-puppies-free/news/11/03/23/pnp-47-confirmed-election-related-incidents-during-bske/video/news/11/03/23/arrival-honors-marcos-welcomes-japan-pm-kishida-in-malacanang