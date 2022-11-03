MULTIMEDIA

South Korea, Japan call for vigilance as North Korea fires missile

Richard A. Brooks, AFP

People watch a television screen showing a news report about the latest North Korean missile launch with images of a military parade in Pyongyang, along a pedestrian walkway in Tokyo on Thursday. North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles on November 3, Seoul's military said, with one prompting warnings for residents of a South Korean island and people in parts of northern Japan to seek shelter.