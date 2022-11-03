Home > News MULTIMEDIA South Korea, Japan call for vigilance as North Korea fires missile Richard A. Brooks, AFP Posted at Nov 03 2022 11:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People watch a television screen showing a news report about the latest North Korean missile launch with images of a military parade in Pyongyang, along a pedestrian walkway in Tokyo on Thursday. North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles on November 3, Seoul's military said, with one prompting warnings for residents of a South Korean island and people in parts of northern Japan to seek shelter. North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile', South Korea military says Read More: North Korea missile launch South Korea Japan shelter /life/11/03/22/look-van-that-saved-kim-chius-life-gets-an-upgrade/entertainment/11/03/22/season-2-of-gossip-girl-returns-on-december-1/entertainment/11/03/22/lorrie-ilustre-shares-story-behind-danny-javiers-final-song/news/11/03/22/pagasa-says-4-weather-radars-damaged-700-more-personnel-needed/news/11/03/22/mga-pinoy-sa-indonesia-nakilahok-sa-buwan-ng-wikangbahasa