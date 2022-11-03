MULTIMEDIA

Fireworks explosion burns factory

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Police inspect unexploded fireworks found at an alleged illegal fireworks factory which caught fire on Thursday in Sta. Maria, Bulacan. The facility, situated in the middle of a residential community in Sito Manggahan, Bgy. Pulang Buhangin, was razed after some of the stocked fireworks exploded, injuring 10 people, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.