San Juan City inoculates minors vs COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA

San Juan City launches COVID-19 vaccination for minors

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Parents accompany their children as San Juan City launches its vaccination program for pediatric residents, using either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the Filoil Flying V Arena on Wednesday. Unvaccinated parents or guardians can also get the jabs to increase protection within each household, according to the San Juan city information office.