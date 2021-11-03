San Juan City inoculates minors vs COVID-19

Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan City launches COVID-19 vaccination for minors George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2021 04:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Parents accompany their children as San Juan City launches its vaccination program for pediatric residents, using either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the Filoil Flying V Arena on Wednesday. Unvaccinated parents or guardians can also get the jabs to increase protection within each household, according to the San Juan city information office. Philippines begins COVID-19 vaccination of kids aged 12 to 17 Read More: COVID19 COVID19 vaccination San Juan City minors aged 12-17 coronavirus COVID pediatric vaccination COVID-19 vaccination minors COVID vaccination minors /entertainment/11/03/21/mmk-to-air-past-special-episodes-for-30th-anniversary/business/11/03/21/senator-hits-doe-on-remark-malampaya-probe-causing-delays/news/11/03/21/some-private-hospitals-want-to-cut-ties-with-philhealth-group/life/11/03/21/premium-audio-brand-epos-launched-in-ph/news/11/03/21/marcos-unfazed-wont-back-out-of-2022-elections