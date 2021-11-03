Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

San Juan City launches COVID-19 vaccination for minors

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2021 04:02 PM

San Juan City inoculates minors vs COVID-19

Parents accompany their children as San Juan City launches its vaccination program for pediatric residents, using either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the Filoil Flying V Arena on Wednesday. Unvaccinated parents or guardians can also get the jabs to increase protection within each household, according to the San Juan city information office.

