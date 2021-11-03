Preparing for the face-to-face classes in Taguig

MULTIMEDIA

Testing face-to-face classes in Taguig

ABS-CBN News

Teachers demonstrate how they plan to implement face-to-face classes before the Taguig City Committee on Education officials at the Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School in Lower Taguig City on Wednesday. The Department of Education released a list of 100 schools that will participate in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes nationwide starting November 15.