Testing face-to-face classes in Taguig

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2021 01:32 PM

Preparing for the face-to-face classes in Taguig

Teachers demonstrate how they plan to implement face-to-face classes before the Taguig City Committee on Education officials at the Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School in Lower Taguig City on Wednesday. The Department of Education released a list of 100 schools that will participate in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes nationwide starting November 15. 

DepEd   education   face-to-face classes   Taguig City Committee on Education   Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School   Lower Taguig City   COVID19  