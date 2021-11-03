Preparing for the face-to-face classes in Taguig

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Testing face-to-face classes in Taguig ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2021 01:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teachers demonstrate how they plan to implement face-to-face classes before the Taguig City Committee on Education officials at the Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School in Lower Taguig City on Wednesday. The Department of Education released a list of 100 schools that will participate in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes nationwide starting November 15. Read More: DepEd education face-to-face classes Taguig City Committee on Education Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School Lower Taguig City COVID19 COVID19 alert leve 3 /life/11/03/21/christmas-2021-jose-mari-chan-shares-shopping-tip/business/11/03/21/jollibee-opens-more-stores-giving-discounts-for-vaxed/overseas/11/03/21/skorean-teens-drive-up-covid-cases-ahead-of-school-reopening/overseas/11/03/21/biden-criticizes-chinas-xi-for-no-show-in-climate-meet/news/11/03/21/ilang-medical-expert-kumbinsidong-gawing-optional-na-lang-ang-face-shield