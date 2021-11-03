Advocates demand payment of ‘climate debt’

MULTIMEDIA

Climate advocates demand rich countries to pay of ‘climate debt’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Climate campaigners picket in front of the British Embassy in Taguig City on Tuesday, calling on rich countries, participating at the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, to pay their “climate debt” for their alleged large contribution to the damages and impacts faced by developing countries due to climate change. The Conference of Parties 26 (COP 26) aims to discuss and reinforce the commitments of nations in terms of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius set some 5 years ago under the Paris Agreement.



