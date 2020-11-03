MULTIMEDIA

Virac, Catanduanes devastated by Rolly

Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

An aerial view of Virac town, Catanduanes on Tuesday, two days after supertyphoon Rolly hit the area and left 75% of houses there damaged or flattened, according to the local government. Town officials say it is running low on resources to help in the aftermath of typhoons Quinta and Rolly, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.