Home > News MULTIMEDIA Virac, Catanduanes devastated by Rolly Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2020 09:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest An aerial view of Virac town, Catanduanes on Tuesday, two days after supertyphoon Rolly hit the area and left 75% of houses there damaged or flattened, according to the local government. Town officials say it is running low on resources to help in the aftermath of typhoons Quinta and Rolly, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Super Typhoon Rolly leaves behind devastation in Catanduanes Read More: Rolly Rolly PH Typhoon Rolly Typhoon Rolly aftermath typhoon aftermath disaster Virac Catanduanes multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/03/20/some-npa-officials-raped-female-insurgents-former-rebel-claims/news/11/03/20/militarys-star-witness-claims-communist-rebels-recruiting-kids-in-provinces/news/11/03/20/uk-to-donate-1-m-for-those-affected-by-typhoon-and-flooding-in-ph-vietnam/video/classified-odd/11/03/20/throwback-verum-est-totoo-ba-ito-ang-babae-sa-balete-drive/news/11/03/20/ex-communist-rebel-says-npa-gets-info-from-dpwh-on-infra-to-be-attacked