Reconstruction begins

Photo courtesy of Terence Dacara Verona

Posted at Nov 03 2020 08:56 PM | Updated as of Nov 03 2020 09:05 PM

Workers push a toppled electrical pole in Iriga City, Camarines Sur on Monday, a day after supertyphoon Rolly at its peak smashed through Bicol. Camarines Sur was put under a state of calamity due to the damage wrought by Rolly, affecting some 251,000 families, according to the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council. 

