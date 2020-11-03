MULTIMEDIA

Reconstruction begins

Photo courtesy of Terence Dacara Verona

Workers push a toppled electrical pole in Iriga City, Camarines Sur on Monday, a day after supertyphoon Rolly at its peak smashed through Bicol. Camarines Sur was put under a state of calamity due to the damage wrought by Rolly, affecting some 251,000 families, according to the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council.