Electrical line repairs as Mayon peeks

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Linemen repair electrical power lines in Albay with Mayon Volcano in the background on Tuesday, a few days after supertyphoon Rolly battered Bicol. Power in the province may take up to two months to restore due to damage to primary lines and facilities according to Albay Power and Energy Corporation.