Destruction in Rolly's wake

Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2020 03:59 PM

Residents look at destroyed homes and debris left by Typhoon Rolly in Tiwi, Albay on Tuesday. Albay and Catanduanes are among provinces hardest hit by Rolly, which made landfall as a super typhoon Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and rainfall that triggered floods and landslides and leaving at least 20 dead.

