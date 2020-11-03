MULTIMEDIA

Destruction in Rolly's wake

Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

Residents look at destroyed homes and debris left by Typhoon Rolly in Tiwi, Albay on Tuesday. Albay and Catanduanes are among provinces hardest hit by Rolly, which made landfall as a super typhoon Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and rainfall that triggered floods and landslides and leaving at least 20 dead.