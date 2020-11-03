Home > News MULTIMEDIA Destruction in Rolly's wake Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2020 03:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents look at destroyed homes and debris left by Typhoon Rolly in Tiwi, Albay on Tuesday. Albay and Catanduanes are among provinces hardest hit by Rolly, which made landfall as a super typhoon Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and rainfall that triggered floods and landslides and leaving at least 20 dead. Bicol death toll from Typhoon Rolly's onslaught rises to 20 Read More: typhoon typhoon Rolly PH Rolly PH weather disaster rescue aftermath Albay /news/11/03/20/philippines-covid19-cases-coronavirus-infections-update-tally-november32020/sports/11/03/20/judo-britain-withdraws-from-european-championships-due-to-covid-19/entertainment/11/03/20/bts-lauds-boy-with-luv-cover-of-pinay-singer/news/11/03/20/7-abu-sayyaf-members-killed-in-sulu-military/news/11/03/20/aid-flights-to-rolly-ravaged-catanduanes-launched