MULTIMEDIA
Buried in Mayon debris
Michael Magdasoc, AP
Posted at Nov 03 2020 11:02 AM
Residents watch as a backhoe clears boulders and mudflows from Mayon Volcano triggered by heavy rains from Super Typhoon Rolly in Guinobatan, Albay on Monday. More than a dozen people were killed as Rolly lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said.
- /overseas/11/03/20/argentina-expects-10-million-doses-of-russian-covid-19-vaccine
- /sports/11/03/20/football-leicester-power-into-second-place-fulham-earn-first-win
- /news/11/03/20/no-electricity-until-december-rolly-battered-albay-town-appeals-for-help
- /sports/11/03/20/football-maradona-admitted-to-hospital-in-argentina
- /sports/11/03/20/tennis-djokovic-stays-top-despite-shock-vienna-loss