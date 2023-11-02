MULTIMEDIA

Supporters, relatives remember 'desaparecidos' on Undas

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

A woman places a candle in between pictures of victims of alleged enforced disappearance cases, known as desaparecidos, during a gathering of relatives and supporters in observance of All Souls Day' in Quezon City. According to the local human rights organization Karapatan, they have documented close to 2,000 unresolved cases of enforced disappearances in the Philippines from the time of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., up to the current presidency of his son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.