Home > News MULTIMEDIA Full face to face classes in public schools begin Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 02 2022 02:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students participate in their first face-to-face classes at the Nagpayong Elementary School in Pasig City on Wednesday, as the Department of Education implements full physical classes in public schools nationwide after two years of online and hybrid learning. Mga pampublikong paaralan balik-full face-to-face classes na Read More: schools classes COVID19 coronavirus pandemic students education face to face /sports/11/02/22/uaap-adamson-women-hold-off-up-to-regain-winning-ways/news/11/02/22/vico-sotto-leaves-aksyon-demokratiko/news/11/02/22/mga-dadalaw-sa-sementeryo-sa-biliran-hirap-makatawid-sa-baha/news/11/02/22/percy-lapid-slay-alleged-masterminds-named-murder-charges-to-be-filed-brother/news/11/02/22/4-regions-placed-under-state-of-calamity-due-to-paeng