Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Full face to face classes in public schools begin

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2022 02:24 PM

Full face to face classes in public schools

Students participate in their first face-to-face classes at the Nagpayong Elementary School in Pasig City on Wednesday, as the Department of Education implements full physical classes in public schools nationwide after two years of online and hybrid learning. 

Read More:  schools   classes   COVID19   coronavirus   pandemic   students   education   face to face  