Shoppers flock to Divisoria as COVID cases decline

Divisoria shopping as PH COVID-19 cases decline

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on Tuesday as the country’s COVID-19 infection rate continues its downward trend since last month. The Department of Health on Tuesday reminded the public to follow minimum public health standards to prevent another surge of infections.

