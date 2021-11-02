Shoppers flock to Divisoria as COVID cases decline

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Divisoria shopping as PH COVID-19 cases decline George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 02 2021 07:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on Tuesday as the country’s COVID-19 infection rate continues its downward trend since last month. The Department of Health on Tuesday reminded the public to follow minimum public health standards to prevent another surge of infections. Decline of Philippines virus cases slowing, says health dept Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Divisoria shopping market /entertainment/11/02/21/fans-thank-jadine-as-nadines-song-brings-closure/video/news/11/02/21/duterte-kinokonsidera-umano-ang-pagtakbo-sa-halalan-2022/entertainment/11/02/21/danica-oyo-sotto-mourn-grandfathers-death/video/news/11/02/21/turismo-sa-thailand-binuksan-para-sa-mga-pinoy/overseas/11/02/21/over-100-global-leaders-pledge-to-end-deforestation