Commuters rush to ride on All Souls' Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2021 09:33 AM

Rush to ride on All Souls' Day

Commuters try to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as they return to work on All Souls Day, a regular working holiday, Tuesday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the capacity increase on public transport services from the current 50 percent to 70 percent starting November 4 in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

