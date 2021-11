More people going outdoors as COVID-19 cases decline

MULTIMEDIA

More people going outdoors as PH records declining COVID-19 cases

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People visit a park near Harbor Square in Manila on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under COVID-19 Alert Level 3. More people are spending time outdoors as active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting the lowest number of active cases in 8 months on Tuesday.