COVID-protected holidays for Navotas minors

MULTIMEDIA

Navotas vaccinates minors vs COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2021 03:50 PM

A boy receives his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on Tuesday. Nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to minors aged 12-17 will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to the Department of Health.

Malawakang pagbabakuna ng mga menor de edad umarangkada sa ilang lugar