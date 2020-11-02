MULTIMEDIA

Super Typhoon Rolly damage in Catanduanes

Courtesy of Cecilio Hagos, Good Neighbors International Philippines

Several sea vessels and structures lie in ruins on Monday in Gigmoto, Catanduanes following the devastation of Super Typhoon Rolly on the island province. Rolly first made landfall in Catanduanes carrying peak winds of 265kph.