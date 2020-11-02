Home > News MULTIMEDIA Super Typhoon Rolly damage in Catanduanes Courtesy of Cecilio Hagos, Good Neighbors International Philippines Posted at Nov 02 2020 11:43 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Several sea vessels and structures lie in ruins on Monday in Gigmoto, Catanduanes following the devastation of Super Typhoon Rolly on the island province. Rolly first made landfall in Catanduanes carrying peak winds of 265kph. Read More: typhoon Rolly typhoonrollyph weather disaster catanduanes multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/11/02/20/giselle-sanchez-husband-renew-wedding-vows/news/11/02/20/libo-libong-taga-metro-manila-nagpalipas-ng-magdamag-sa-evacuation-centers/business/11/02/20/australias-westpac-underwrites-dividend-payout-as-cash-earnings-plunge/sports/11/02/20/boxing-lets-get-it-on-casimero-ready-to-go-monster-hunting-anew/entertainment/11/02/20/geoff-eigenmann-wife-maya-welcome-third-child