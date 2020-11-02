MULTIMEDIA

Still dealing with Rolly's effects

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A girl wades through knee-deep flood in Sitio Siniguelasan, Brgy. Gomez in Lopez, Quezon on Monday, a day after Tropical Storm Rolly hit parts of Luzon. Rolly, the year’s strongest typhoon so far, affected some two million people from various regions of the country leaving at least 16 dead and causing an estimated P1.1 billion in agricultural damage.