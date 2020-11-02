Home > News MULTIMEDIA Still dealing with Rolly's effects Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 02 2020 07:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A girl wades through knee-deep flood in Sitio Siniguelasan, Brgy. Gomez in Lopez, Quezon on Monday, a day after Tropical Storm Rolly hit parts of Luzon. Rolly, the year’s strongest typhoon so far, affected some two million people from various regions of the country leaving at least 16 dead and causing an estimated P1.1 billion in agricultural damage. Several dead, 3 missing in Bicol as year's strongest typhoon moves out of PH P1.1 bilyon iniwang pinsala ng 'Rolly' sa agrikultura — Dar Read More: typhoon Quezon Rolly PH Typhoon Rolly PH disaster weather flood /news/11/03/20/siony-slightly-intensifies-as-rolly-leaves-par-may-graze-extreme-n-luzon/entertainment/11/03/20/tuloy-ang-laban-mga-kapamilya-coco-martin-may-mensahe-sa-kanyang-kaarawan/entertainment/11/03/20/luis-manzano-may-mensahe-sa-bumabatikos-kay-janine-berdin/news/11/03/20/government-needs-to-mainstream-disaster-resilience-jalad/news/11/03/20/parlade-denies-red-tagging-liza-soberano-angel-locsin-catriona-gray