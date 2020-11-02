MULTIMEDIA

Rolly-triggered lahar buries houses in Guinobatan

John Michael Magdasoc, AP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Residents on Monday try to save what's left of their belongings after heavy rains from Typhoon Rolly washed down boulders and mudflow from Mayon Volcano on Sunday, engulfing about 150 houses in a single community in the town of Guinobatan, Albay. More than a dozen people were killed as Typhoon Rolly lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and thousands of houses were damaged or swept away in the Bicol Region that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said Monday.