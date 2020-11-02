MULTIMEDIA
Trying to get back home
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 02 2020 03:55 PM
Arsenia Balidoy, 65, navigates flooded streets to return to her home while other residents wait for the floods to subside in Barangay Gomez, Sitio Siniguelasan in Lopez, Quezon on Monday. Tropical Storm Rolly, a super typhoon at its peak and the world’s strongest this year so far, inundated parts of Luzon Sunday leaving at least 16 dead and forced thousands to evacuate as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
