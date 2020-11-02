MULTIMEDIA

Trying to get back home

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Arsenia Balidoy, 65, navigates flooded streets to return to her home while other residents wait for the floods to subside in Barangay Gomez, Sitio Siniguelasan in Lopez, Quezon on Monday. Tropical Storm Rolly, a super typhoon at its peak and the world’s strongest this year so far, inundated parts of Luzon Sunday leaving at least 16 dead and forced thousands to evacuate as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

