Robredo inspects CamSur households affected by Rolly

Office of the Vice President

Posted at Nov 02 2020 09:09 PM

Vice President Leni Robredo inspects households along the coastline of Brgy. Sabang, Calabanga, Camarines Sur, on Monday following the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly. The provincial government placed Camarines Sur under a state of calamity due to damage caused by the world's strongest storm this year.

