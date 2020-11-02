MULTIMEDIA

Robredo inspects CamSur households affected by Rolly

Office of the Vice President

Vice President Leni Robredo inspects households along the coastline of Brgy. Sabang, Calabanga, Camarines Sur, on Monday following the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly. The provincial government placed Camarines Sur under a state of calamity due to damage caused by the world's strongest storm this year.