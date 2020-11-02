Home  >  News

Left to dry

Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 10:50 AM

Residents hang clothes to dry on transmission lines toppled by Super Typhoon Rolly along the national highway in Polangui, Albay on Monday. The province, lying along the path of the super typhoon, is one of the most hardly hit when it swept the country on Sunday. 

