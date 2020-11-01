MULTIMEDIA
Fire after the storm
Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 02 2020 12:48 AM
A fireman battles the blaze that hit a residential area in Sineguelasan, Bacoor, Cavite on Sunday night. The fire, which happened just as Super Typhoon Rolly was exiting the country through Cavite, reached the fourth alarm and was still being put under control as of press time.
