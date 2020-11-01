Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Fire after the storm

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 12:48 AM

Fire after the storm

A fireman battles the blaze that hit a residential area in Sineguelasan, Bacoor, Cavite on Sunday night. The fire, which happened just as Super Typhoon Rolly was exiting the country through Cavite, reached the fourth alarm and was still being put under control as of press time. 

Read More:  fire   Bacoor   Cavite   Sineguelasan   multimedia   multimedia photos  