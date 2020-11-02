Home  >  News

Earth fissures in Lemery widen due to Rolly

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 10:26 PM | Updated as of Nov 02 2020 11:06 PM

Residents look at earth fissures at a field in Barangay Mataas na Bayan in Lemery, Batangas on Monday, a day after Typhoon Rolly hit the country. According to residents in the area, the cracks first appeared during the Taal Volcano eruption last January and are believed to grow in time due to the rains brought by typhoons Quinta and Rolly. 

