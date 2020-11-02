MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up after Rolly's onslaught

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents in Tierra Verde subdivision in Batangas City return to their homes on Monday to clean up the mud and debris left by the chest-deep floods caused by Typhoon Rolly the previous day. The river beside Tierra Verde overflowed during the height of the typhoon and engulfed the subdivision's houses, which are mostly bungalows, forcing residents to scramble up to their rooftops and call for help.