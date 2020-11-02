Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning up after Rolly's onslaught Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 02 2020 06:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents in Tierra Verde subdivision in Batangas City return to their homes on Monday to clean up the mud and debris left by the chest-deep floods caused by Typhoon Rolly the previous day. The river beside Tierra Verde overflowed during the height of the typhoon and engulfed the subdivision's houses, which are mostly bungalows, forcing residents to scramble up to their rooftops and call for help. Floods hit Batangas City village; at least 60 persons rescued Read More: typhoon. Batangas Rolly Typhoon Rolly PH disaster weather Tierra Verde Subdivision /life/11/02/20/i-promised-not-to-leave-him-even-if-i-win-rabiya-confirms-6-year-relationship-with-first-boyfriend/news/11/02/20/damage-assessment-isinasagawa-na-sa-catanduanes/news/11/02/20/robredo-inspects-rolly-aftermath-in-hometown-camarines-sur/news/11/02/20/baguio-finishes-pilot-testing-for-antigen-tests-results-expected-soon-doh/news/11/02/20/bill-seeks-to-hold-agencies-liable-for-thieving-house-helpers