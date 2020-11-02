MULTIMEDIA

Looking at what's left behind

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Locals look at what’s left behind after a fire gutted a residential area in Barangay Sineguelasan, Bacoor, Cavite on Monday. The blaze, which reached 4th alarm on Sunday night, happened as residents endured the strong winds of Typhoon Rolly, which, according to them, contributed to the spread of the fire.