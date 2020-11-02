MULTIMEDIA
Looking at what's left behind
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 02 2020 05:38 PM
Locals look at what’s left behind after a fire gutted a residential area in Barangay Sineguelasan, Bacoor, Cavite on Monday. The blaze, which reached 4th alarm on Sunday night, happened as residents endured the strong winds of Typhoon Rolly, which, according to them, contributed to the spread of the fire.
- /sports/11/02/20/mma-for-brandon-vera-esports-is-both-stress-reliever-and-stress-giver
- /news/11/02/20/mga-katutubong-nasalanta-ng-quinta-di-pa-rin-nahahatiran-ng-tulong
- /business/11/02/20/kailangan-ng-emergency-loan-dahil-sa-bagyo-narito-ang-ilang-tips-bago-umutang
- /news/11/02/20/deped-principals-to-decide-on-makeup-classes-in-typhoon-hit-areas
- /life/11/02/20/docu-drama-on-national-artist-nick-joaquin-streams-again-at-this-years-ppp