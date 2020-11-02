Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Looking at what's left behind

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 05:38 PM

Looking at what's left behind

Locals look at what’s left behind after a fire gutted a residential area in Barangay Sineguelasan, Bacoor, Cavite on Monday. The blaze, which reached 4th alarm on Sunday night, happened as residents endured the strong winds of Typhoon Rolly, which, according to them, contributed to the spread of the fire.

Read More:  Typhoon Rolly   Rolly PH   Bacoor   Cavite   fire   disaster   fire aftermath  