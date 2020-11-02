MULTIMEDIA
A flash flood did this
Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 02 2020 01:28 PM
Residents check a car that was swept away by a flash flood in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay. An estimated 300 houses in Guinobatan was struck by a flash flood and buried in mud and giant boulders at the height of Rolly's devastation in the province.
