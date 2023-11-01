Tribute to Filipino heroes and martyrs

MULTIMEDIA

Ted Aljibe, AFP

A Philippine military officer lights a candle over the grave of a fallen comrade at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Tuesday, on the eve of All Saints Day. The Libingan ng mga Bayani is the final resting place for Filipino military personnel, including those who fought during the Allied Liberation of the Philippines from 1942 to 1945 in World War II.