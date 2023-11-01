MULTIMEDIA

Fireman injured in Manila blaze

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Firefighters tend to a colleague after debris collapsed on him while putting out a fire that razed a residential area at Calamba corner Sisa streets in Sampaloc, Manila on Wednesday. Three other firefighters suffered injuries in the fire that reached the second alarm. The fire was put under control by 1:31pm.

Read More: fire manila sampaloc fireman BFP injured