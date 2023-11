MULTIMEDIA

Filipinos flock to cemeteries to mark All Saints' Day

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Filipinos visit the graves of their departed loved ones at Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City on November 1, 2023. Millions of Filipinos flock to different cemeteries around the country to mark All Saints' Day and All Souls Day.