MULTIMEDIA
Family reunion on the day of the departed
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 01 2023 04:37 PM | Updated as of Nov 01 2023 04:41 PM
A family surrounds the tomb of a departed loved one to enjoy each other's company at the Manila North Cemetery on All Saints Day, Wednesday. Despite the solemnity of the occasion, All Saints Day provides Filipino families an opportunity for an informal reunion.
