Throngs arrive at Manila North Cemetery

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Crowding at Manila North Cemetery with easing of COVID-19 restrictions George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 02:04 PM Thousands of people flock to the Manila North Cemetery on All Saints Day, Tuesday. Millions of Filipinos are expected to troop to cemeteries nationwide after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.