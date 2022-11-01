Home  >  News

Crowding at Manila North Cemetery with easing of COVID-19 restrictions

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 02:04 PM

Throngs arrive at Manila North Cemetery

Thousands of people flock to the Manila North Cemetery on All Saints Day, Tuesday. Millions of Filipinos are expected to troop to cemeteries nationwide after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

