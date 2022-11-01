Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Flood, mud due to Paeng greet Noveleta cemetery visitors on All Saints' Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 08:36 PM

Noveleta cemetery remains flooded, muddy on Undas

People navigate through mud and debris in the wake of tropical Storm Paeng as they visit their departed loved ones at the Noveleta Public Cemetery in Cavite on Tuesday, All Saints' Day. Mud and flood in several Luzon cemeteries made it difficult for many Filipinos to visit their dead during the Undas, one of the most important observations in the Catholic-majority country. 

Read More:  Undas   Undas 2022   All Saints Day   All Souls Day   Paeng   Paeng PH   Tropical Storm Paeng   Paeng aftermath   Noveleta   Noveleta Public Cemetery   sementeryo   cemetery   cemetery visit  