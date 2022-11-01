Noveleta cemetery remains flooded, muddy on Undas

MULTIMEDIA

Flood, mud due to Paeng greet Noveleta cemetery visitors on All Saints' Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People navigate through mud and debris in the wake of tropical Storm Paeng as they visit their departed loved ones at the Noveleta Public Cemetery in Cavite on Tuesday, All Saints' Day. Mud and flood in several Luzon cemeteries made it difficult for many Filipinos to visit their dead during the Undas, one of the most important observations in the Catholic-majority country.