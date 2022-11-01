Noveleta cemetery remains flooded, muddy on Undas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Flood, mud due to Paeng greet Noveleta cemetery visitors on All Saints' Day Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 08:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People navigate through mud and debris in the wake of tropical Storm Paeng as they visit their departed loved ones at the Noveleta Public Cemetery in Cavite on Tuesday, All Saints' Day. Mud and flood in several Luzon cemeteries made it difficult for many Filipinos to visit their dead during the Undas, one of the most important observations in the Catholic-majority country. Ilang sementeryo lubog pa rin sa baha kasunod ng 'Paeng' Paeng death toll rises to 112; DSWD spox says storm may have affected over 3 million people Read More: Undas Undas 2022 All Saints Day All Souls Day Paeng Paeng PH Tropical Storm Paeng Paeng aftermath Noveleta Noveleta Public Cemetery sementeryo cemetery cemetery visit /sports/11/01/22/look-jordan-clarkson-as-edward-scissorhands/news/11/01/22/over-62000-chase-trip-at-pitx-for-undas/sports/11/01/22/napa-proud-of-nus-effort-but-says-players-still-need-guidance/video/news/11/01/22/clearing-ops-sa-noveleta-posibleng-tumagal-nang-isang-linggo/news/11/01/22/ph-reports-676-new-covid-cases-lowest-since-june