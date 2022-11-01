Home > News MULTIMEDIA Honoring the departed rain or shine Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 02:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman climbs an “apartment tomb” to light a candle and offer prayers to departed loved ones at the San Pedro Municipal Cemetery in Laguna on Tuesday. People flocked to cemeteries despite the rainy weather two days after tropical storm Paeng devastated many parts of the country. Read More: All Saints Day All Souls Day San Pedro Public Cemetery Undas 2022 /entertainment/11/01/22/bella-poarch-poses-as-darna-for-halloween-2022/entertainment/11/01/22/maxene-magalona-moves-out-of-marital-home/entertainment/11/01/22/donny-admits-bringing-belle-to-family-vacations/news/11/01/22/expect-heavy-traffic-in-parts-of-nlex-slex-as-long-weekend-ends/news/11/01/22/deped-to-allow-optional-face-mask-use-in-classrooms