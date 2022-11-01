Home  >  News

Honoring the departed rain or shine

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 02:39 PM

A woman climbs an “apartment tomb” to light a candle and offer prayers to departed loved ones at the San Pedro Municipal Cemetery in Laguna on Tuesday. People flocked to cemeteries despite the rainy weather two days after tropical storm Paeng devastated many parts of the country. 

