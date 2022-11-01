Home > News MULTIMEDIA A light for the dearly departed Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 12:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People offer candles and prayers inside the Church of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City to mark All Saints’ Day on Tuesday. The lighting of candles offers an alternative way of remembering departed loved ones this All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. Read More: All Saints’ Day All Souls’ Day Church of the Holy Sacrifice University of the Philippines UP Diliman /news/11/01/22/paeng-leaves-110-dead-24-million-affected/entertainment/11/01/22/backstreet-boys-to-return-to-ph-for-one-night-concert/news/11/01/22/queenie-weakens-into-a-tropical-depression-pagasa/entertainment/11/01/22/moira-dela-torre-records-new-song-for-upcoming-film/video/business/11/01/22/blockchain-proposed-to-make-national-id-more-secure