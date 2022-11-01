Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

A light for the dearly departed

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 12:00 PM

A light for the dearly departed

People offer candles and prayers inside the Church of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City to mark All Saints’ Day on Tuesday. The lighting of candles offers an alternative way of remembering departed loved ones this All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Read More:  All Saints’ Day   All Souls’ Day   Church of the Holy Sacrifice   University of the Philippines   UP Diliman  