Manila residents line up to fetch water as Maynila extends service interruption

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2021 12:11 PM

Waiting for water as Maynilad extends service interruption

Residents fetch water from a tanker at T. San Luis Street in Pandacan, Manila as they wait for the resumption of water supply in their area on Monday. Maynilad announced that water interruption in several barangays in Manila, Makati, Paranaque and Pasay has been extended until 2:00 pm of November 2 as pipe realignment in Sampaloc, Manila continues. 

