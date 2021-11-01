Waiting for water as Maynilad extends service interruption

MULTIMEDIA
Manila residents line up to fetch water as Maynila extends service interruption
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 01 2021 12:11 PM
Residents fetch water from a tanker at T. San Luis Street in Pandacan, Manila as they wait for the resumption of water supply in their area on Monday. Maynilad announced that water interruption in several barangays in Manila, Makati, Paranaque and Pasay has been extended until 2:00 pm of November 2 as pipe realignment in Sampaloc, Manila continues.
