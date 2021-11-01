Praying for departed loved ones

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Catholics pray, light candles for departed loved ones Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2021 04:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees light candles as they offer prayers for their departed loved ones, at the St. Peter Parish: Shrine of Leaders in Quezon City on All Saints' Day, Monday. Cemeteries and columbaria are closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country marks "Undas". Duterte urges Filipinos: Pray for each other this Undas Read More: Undas 2021 All Souls Day All Saints Day St Peter’s Church Quezon City Undas departed loved ones remembering the dead /news/11/01/21/ph-logs-3117-fresh-covid-19-cases-lowest-in-5-months/entertainment/11/01/21/review-army-of-the-dead-safecracker-gets-backstory/news/11/01/21/fake-clash-cpp-says-npa-leader-ambushed/business/11/01/21/japan-new-car-sales-drop-31-pct-in-oct-on-supply-woes/video/news/11/01/21/killing-of-davao-del-sur-journalist-may-have-been-election-related