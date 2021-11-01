Praying for departed loved ones

MULTIMEDIA

Catholics pray, light candles for departed loved ones

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees light candles as they offer prayers for their departed loved ones, at the St. Peter Parish: Shrine of Leaders in Quezon City on All Saints' Day, Monday. Cemeteries and columbaria are closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country marks "Undas".