Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Catholics pray, light candles for departed loved ones

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2021 04:10 PM

Praying for departed loved ones

Catholic devotees light candles as they offer prayers for their departed loved ones, at the St. Peter Parish: Shrine of Leaders in Quezon City on All Saints' Day, Monday. Cemeteries and columbaria are closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country marks "Undas".

Read More:  Undas 2021   All Souls Day   All Saints Day   St Peter’s Church   Quezon City   Undas   departed loved ones   remembering the dead  