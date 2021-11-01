Love and light for the dearly departed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Catholics light candles for departed loved ones at UP Chapel Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2021 12:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man lights candles inside the Church of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines, Diliman Campus on Monday. The lighting of candles offers an alternative way of honoring departed loved ones this All Souls’ Day as cemeteries all over the country remain closed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID. Read More: Undas 2021 All Souls Day All Saints Day Church of the Holy Sacrifice UP Diliman /news/11/01/21/maria-ressa-leaves-for-us-after-ca-permits-travel/life/11/01/21/of-death-and-grief-how-to-help-children-cope-with-loss/news/11/01/21/poll-watchdog-wants-comelec-f2-transport-deal-canceled/video/news/11/01/21/octa-philippines-covid-19-daily-tally-could-go-down-to-2000-by-end-nov/life/11/01/21/look-stars-dress-up-as-squid-game-characters