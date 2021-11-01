Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Catholics light candles for departed loved ones at UP Chapel

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2021 12:41 PM

Love and light for the dearly departed

A man lights candles inside the Church of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines, Diliman Campus on Monday. The lighting of candles offers an alternative way of honoring departed loved ones this All Souls’ Day as cemeteries all over the country remain closed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID. 

