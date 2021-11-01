Community art for the environment

MULTIMEDIA

Community artists send message on climate crisis

Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout

A drone image shows artists and volunteer youth paint a giant mural at Marikina Riverbanks on Sunday, part of a series of mural painting and artivism activities, titled "Pangarap Hindi Panaginip" to dramatize climate crisis ahead of the opening of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland. The mural painting activities took place in Albay, Bacolod, Bataan, Bohol, Iriga, Marikina, and Tacloban.