MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Rolly floods Lipa City

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Motorists traverse flooded part parts of the President Jose P. Laurel Highway in Lipa Batangas, reaching gutter to tire-deep floods around 5pm on Sunday. Heavy rains caused massive flooding in different parts of Luzon as Typhoon Rolly moves westward at 25kmh.