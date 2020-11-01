MULTIMEDIA

Super typhoon Rolly causes massive damage in Catanduanes

Photo courtesy of the Local government of Viga Catanduanes

A resident clears debris after strong winds brought by super typhoon Rolly toppled trees and damaged structures in Viga, Catanduanes on Sunday. According to the Philippine Red Cross, around 6,113 individuals or 1,686 families are currently staying in 14 evacuation centers around the province after Rolly (International name: GONI) made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 310 km/h.